Pitt police issue crime alert after burglary

Pitt police issued a crime alert Friday evening detailing a reported burglary in the 3100 block of Kennett Square.

Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred at about 4:25 p.m. on Friday.

According to the alert, the male victim said he observed an unknown male inside his residence who entered through an unlocked front door. The victim said the unknown male took a purse, containing a cellphone, credit cards and gift cards and then fled on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported and there were no signs of forced entry.

The alert described the suspect as an African-American male, wearing a white and black striped hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #20-0081027, or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #20-01032.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.