Allegheny County to move to yellow phase, University preparing updated guidance

Allegheny County will move from the red phase into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic mitigation strategy on May 15, Governor Wolf announced Friday.

Within the yellow phase, the current stay at home order is lifted and more businesses can open and certain social restrictions are lessened. Under the new phase, gatherings with over 25 people are prohibited, remote work is recommended where possible and restaurants and bars remain carry-out only. Wolf said residents should continue to social distance and wear masks to avoid an outbreak.

Pitt said it has been planning for this announcement and the countywide easing of restrictions. The University added it will issue its own guidance about how operations will change in the yellow phase, while still keeping Pitt community members safe. Until new guidance is issued, current instructions remain in place.

Allegheny County is one of 13 counties moving into the yellow phase, or “aggressive mitigation” phase of Wolf’s plan, on May 15. This comes after Wolf’s May 1 announcement which moved 24 northern rural Pa. counties with lower COVID-19 rates into the yellow phase beginning May 8.