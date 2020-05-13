Pitt Athletics unveils 2020 Hall of Fame class

Pitt basketball stars Jennifer Bruce and Brandin Knight headlined the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 induction class, unveiled by Athletic Director Heather Lyke Tuesday night.

The third class since the Hall’s establishment in 2018 is the smallest yet at 13 members, but it recognized many athletes from sports yet to receive attention.

Football, basketball and track and field athletes comprised 24 of the 27 inductees in the first two classes. The 2020 class featured only four football players or coaches, the fewest in any class to date. Anne Marie Lucanie became the first volleyball player to join the distinguished club, and Ken Macha joined as the first baseball player.

Jennifer Bruce, leading the women’s basketball team from 1981-85, averaged 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds over four seasons. Her 2,295 career point total is the second highest in Pitt history —- man or woman —- behind the late Lorri Johnson.

This year’s class will receive official induction at Heinz Field on Oct. 16 at the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame dinner. They will be honored to the public the next day, during the football game against Notre Dame.

The full class of inductees is:

Jennifer Bruce (women’s basketball)

Donna DeMarino Sanft (gymnastics student-athlete and coach)

Chantee Earl (women’s track and field)

Craig “Ironhead” Heyward (football; posthumous)

Brandin Knight (men’s basketball)

Anne Marie Lucanie (volleyball)

Ken Macha (baseball)

Curtis Martin (football)

Bob Peck (football; posthumous)

Pat Santoro (wrestling)

Jackie Sherrill (football coach)

Arnie Sowell (men’s track and field)

Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner (football coach; posthumous)