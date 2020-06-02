Photos: East Liberty protests after George Floyd’s death

Protestors marched through Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Monday, as part of a nationwide movement, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last Monday at the hands of Minneapolis police. White police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder and manslaughter, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The protest follows a similar gathering Saturday.

Protestors marched through East Liberty with chants of “No justice! No peace! No racist police,” “We can’t breathe,” “Abolish the police” and “Black Lives Matter.” They raised fists and signs in honor of Floyd, and speakers commented both on the beauty of coming together and the sadness of the circumstances that led to the gathering.

Gallery | 11 Photos Kaycee Orwig | Visual Editor Protestors march in East Liberty in response to the death of George Floyd.