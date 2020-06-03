Doyle keeps seat, fends off challenger Dickinson

Incumbent candidate Mike Doyle kept the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District in Tuesday’s primary elections, fending off challenger Jerry Dickinson with 72% of the vote.

Doyle has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1995. According to his campaign website, Doyle plans to continue using his seat in Congress to focus on supporting criminal justice reform by overhauling mandatory minimums and changing punitive court fees, as well as protecting women’s rights by advocating for Title X and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

Doyle’s challenger, Jerry Dickinson, is a constitutional law professor in Pitt’s School of Law, and is Doyle’s first major challenger since 1996. In every campaign, Doyle has won with at least 65% of the vote. Doyle currently serves in the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.