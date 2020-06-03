Incumbent candidates win big in June 2 primary elections

Despite the pandemic, Pennsylvania’s voters made it to the polls — which were only as far as their mailbox for many voters — to cast their ballot in the 2020 primary election.

This is the first year Pennsylvania has allowed mail-in ballots for anyone who requested one by a May 26 deadline. Mail-in ballots had to be filled out and received by the county elections office by 8 p.m. today.

Here are the current results of the primary election.

President

In the Democratic presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden took the nomination with about 77% of the vote. Ballot opponents Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received about 20% and 4% of the vote, respectively.

President Donald Trump won the Republican nomination with about 94% of the vote. Opponents Bill Weld and Roque De La Fuente received about 4% and 1% of the vote, respectively.

Pennsylvania U.S. House District 18

Incumbent Mike Doyle kept his seat in Congress with approximately 72% of the Democratic vote over Pitt professor Jerry Dickinson. Luke Negron ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.

Attorney General

Josh Shapiro and Heather Heidelbaugh ran unopposed on the Democratic and Republican party lines, respectively.

Auditor General

Michael Lamb had a plurality of votes, at about 33%, for the auditor general Democratic nomination. The opponent closest to Lamb in the six-way race was Nina Ahmad, with about 28% of the vote. Timothy DeFoor ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.

State Treasurer

Joseph Torsella and Stacy Garrity ran unopposed on the Democratic and Republican party lines, respectively.

Pennsylvania State Senate District 43

Jay Costa beat challenger Bill Brittain for the Democratic nomination with about 78% of the vote.

Pennsylvania State House District 23

Dan Frankel ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

The results will be updated to reflect the most recent numbers.

Jon Moss contributed reporting.