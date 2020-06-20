Miami+transfer+Sibande+picks+Pitt

Pitt men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel added to his already robust 2020 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. Miami University transfer guard Nike Sibande announced at 1 p.m. on his Twitter account that he will use his final year of eligibility playing for the Panthers.

Sibande adds scoring depth to a Pitt offense that ranked 308th in points per game and 107th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency a season ago. The 6-foot-4 native of York, Pa., averaged 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over three seasons for the Redhawks while shooting 41.4% from the field.

Capel said Sibande’s experience and ability that has been proven at the Division I level is a welcome sight.

“Nike is an experienced, skilled and productive player who will fit in well with the culture we are building here at Pitt,” Capel said. “He is an outstanding athlete who loves to compete and has a scorers’ mentality. We look forward to having him in the program and working with him as he continues to develop on and off the court.”

Sibande demonstrated a capable 3-point shot during his time at Miami. He shot 35% from distance his freshman year, but saw declining results over the following two years.

He chose Pitt over other schools — Alabama, Georgetown and Xavier, among others — and barring a waiver will have to sit one year before being eligible for the 2021-22 season.

Pitt’s 2020 recruiting class — highlighted by four-stars William Jeffress Jr. and John Hugley — currently ranks 24th nationally and 5th in the ACC, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.