Clyde+Wilson+Pickett+named+new+vice+chancellor+for+diversity+and+inclusion

Pitt announced Thursday that Clyde Wilson Pickett has been named the University’s new vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion.

Pickett will step into the position in July. He succeeds Pam Connelly, who held the position since its creation in 2015 until she stepped down in early January.

Pickett said he was “very excited” about joining Pitt.

“I am appreciative for the opportunity and am committed to working hard to establish strong relationships built on trust, integrity, authenticity, visibility and transparency,” Pickett said.

Pickett was the chief diversity officer for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System since 2017, and previously served in that role for the nearby Community College of Allegheny County. He is also an alumnus of Pitt’s School of Education.

At Pitt, he will lead the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and is charged with ensuring a welcome, inclusive and equitable environment for students, faculty and staff across all campuses. He also arrives as numerous Black students are making demands of the administration, calling for more equity and transparency at the University.

Katie Pope, the associate vice chancellor for civil rights and Title IX, led the office after Connelly’s departure.

A previous version of this story referred to the new vice chancellor as Claude Wilson Pickett. His name is Clyde Wilson Pickett. The article has been updated to reflect this change. The Pitt News regrets this error.