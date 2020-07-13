Pitt launches direct-to-dorm shipping program for fall move-in

Pitt’s “iconic blue moving bins” may be out of commission during fall move-in for some students.

The University has partnered with UPS to create Ship2Pitt, a direct-to-dorm shipping service which provides students living on campus with five pre-paid shipping labels and will route packages directly to residence hall rooms. Packages cannot be larger than 20 x 20 x 20 inches and heavier than 50 pounds, and cannot have a declared value of more than $1,000.

Students have until July 31 to use the service and get packages delivered directly to their dorm rooms. Any packages shipped after that date will require pickup from the residence hall’s mail facility.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said the program’s total cost will depend on the number of students that use it, how heavily they fill the boxes, the amount of insurance they declare and where they are shipped from.

Zwick added the program is an example of the investments that Pitt is making to ensure a safe and healthy return to operations this fall. He said other University investments include improvements to Pitt’s online learning infrastructure for the new [email protected] program that will allow students to remotely attend lectures via livestream, the addition of plexiglass barriers in classrooms to encourage distancing and $22 million in leased hotel rooms to de-densify residence halls.