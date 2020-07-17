Students, staff added to fall reopening committee

The Cathedral of Learning watches over an empty Pitt campus.

Pitt has added three students and three staff members to its resiliency steering committee, which will help implement reopening for the fall semester. The panel will work to ensure University-wide coordination and communication of health guidance and standards.

The committee, now at 28 members, includes various top administrators and staff, with one faculty member and three students.

The six new members are:

Eric Macadangdang, the president of Student Government Board

Malena Hirsh, the president of Graduate and Professional Student Government

Nourhan Abubaker, the president of College of General Studies Student Government

Jodi Kraisinger, the director of university relations and institutional advancement at the Greensburg branch campus

Richard Esch, the vice president of business affairs at the Bradford and Titusville branch campuses

Christian Stumpf, the vice president of student affairs at the Johnstown branch campus

The student additions follow concerns of students not being fully involved in the fall planning process. A similar uproar occurred in May, when Pitt established task forces to develop plans for the fall semester with limited student representation, but additional students were ultimately added.

Pitt spokesperson Kevin Zwick said these individuals were added to “help us ensure coordination of information and implementation across our campuses and stakeholders.” At the time the committee was formed, he did not directly answer questions about why no students were on the panel.