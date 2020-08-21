Fall-ing into socially distant fun

“Liberty Magic @ Home,” a virtual show from Liberty Magic, a Downtown performing arts venue operated by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, streams Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on the Trust’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Even though many traditional cultural venues remain closed due to COVID-19, Pittsburgh still has a lot to offer this fall in the form of virtual and socially distant events. From book talks by established authors to museum visits, there is something to pique everyone’s interests.

Carnegie Museums

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh are open for visitors. This includes the Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center and the Andy Warhol Museum.

Visitors can see some limited-time displays this fall in the Carnegie Museums. One such exhibition is Dinosaur Armor at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, which presents the body armor of prehistoric animals across millions of years of evolution. The Carnegie Museum of Art’s An-My Lê: On Contested Terrain is a display showcasing the work of photographer An-My Lê who focuses on capturing moments relating to war. Femme Touch at the Warhol Museum is an exhibition focused on the women and femmes who played a role in the life of Andy Warhol.

Carnegie Museums From Home also has resources to learn without going to the museums. There is a wide range of activities to partake in such as browsing the online gallery of work from the museum of art, trying at-home science experiments or attempting Andy Warhol’s painting technique by following demonstrations. Members have access to exclusive events covering topics such as paleontology of mummies, consequences of deforestation and everything wrong with Jurassic Park.

Deesha Philyaw Virtual Event

Author Deesha Philyaw will host conversation with Khirsten Scott, an assistant professor of English at Pitt, on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Philyaw’s new book, “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” follows four generations of women across nine stories as they try to find their identity between the standards of the Church and their passions.

Philyaw is a fellow at the Kimbilio Center for African American Fiction and a Pushcart Prize nominee. This Pittsburgh-based author’s writing has appeared in The New York Times and The Washington Post, among many other publications.

Liberty Magic @ Home

Liberty Magic provides a platform for famous magicians and is dedicated to elevating the art of magic. This fall Liberty Magic’s in-person shows are canceled, but through Liberty Magic @ Home, participants can have a virtual magic experience. This series of recorded sessions allow access to see some of the world’s greatest magicians from the comfort of your home.

Robin DiAngelo Virtual Event

Author Robin DiAngelo will discuss her book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. The New York Times bestseller discusses “white fragility” and the actions white people take that sustain racial inequality.

DiAngelo is a graduate of the University of Washington where she received her Ph.D. in Multicultural Education. She has spent over 20 years training and consulting on matters of racial and social justice. DiAngelo also worked on the City of Seattle’s Race and Social Justice Initiative Anti-Racism Training.