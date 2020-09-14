VIDEO: Dannielle Brown leads march across Pittsburgh college campuses
Jacob Mahaffey, Nathaniel Kohler, Rebecca Johnson, Sarah Cutshall, and Ashton Crawley
September 13, 2020
About 100 people participated in Friday’s 40 for 40 march. The march — which took place on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 — commemorated the 40 people who lost their lives in Flight 93, as well as the football jersey number of Marquis Jaylen Brown, Dannielle Brown’s son.
