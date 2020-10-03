Pitt investigating ‘increase in cases’ in Tower B, adds 6 other new COVID-19 cases

Pitt is investigating an increase in student COVID-19 cases in Litchfield Tower B amid a larger dropoff in student cases, officials said late Friday evening.

Pitt spokesperson Pat McMahon said there have been nine positive cases reported between last Wednesday and this Friday in the Central Oakland residence hall. The University included five in Tuesday’s case report and two in Friday’s case report, but did not include the remaining two received Friday in Friday’s case report.

When asked whether the cases constitute a cluster, defined as a group of five or more cases which can be epidemiologically linked, McMahon said the University is still conducting contact tracing for the most recently reported cases to better understand if the Tower B cases are indeed linked.

“Nonetheless, in light of the common resident hall, we are proceeding cautiously and continuing our investigation,” McMahon said.

The University also announced six other new COVID-19 cases, composed entirely of students, between Monday and Thursday. Case numbers among Pitt students have seen steady single-digit increases each day for the past few weeks, down from higher numbers during the early part of the semester, with about 10 to 20 cases added per day.

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said in a Friday campus-wide email that Pitt community members must continue to keep each other accountable, wear face coverings, maintain a safe physical distance and keep new close contacts to a minimum.

"At this critical juncture, we have to be especially vigilant over the weekend," the email said.











Data collected by The Pitt News. Archival data by Spotlight PA and the Philadelphia Inquirer.



The University has had 289 students and 31 employees test positive since June 26, with 250 students and 30 employees recovered thus far. The last seven days have all seen single-digit increases in student cases, according to data reported by Pitt.

Friday’s case report is the sixth since more classes moved in person on Sept. 14. Provost Ann Cudd announced Sept. 9 that faculty members could apply to teach their classes in person if there is a “definable benefit” to in-person instruction and if an instructor’s dean or regional campus president approves teaching plans. Pitt has been using the new [email protected] teaching model, which allows students to experience classes “in person, remotely, synchronously or asynchronously.”

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said Sept. 17 that he expects the [email protected] model to continue into the spring semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also said it’s likely that next semester’s schedule will be compressed similar to the fall so there aren’t vacations where people leave and come back to campus.

“The planning context for the spring is that the virus is still with us,” Gallagher said. “I don’t think we’re looking at a significant change in the framework until there’s a significant change in the pandemic.”

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said flu shots are extremely important this year.

“Students can schedule and get a free flu shot at Student Health Service,” the office said.

There are 39 students currently in isolation housing, which is reserved for those who have either a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection. Pitt has a capacity of 179 beds, with the ability to add 20 more.

Pitt has implemented a systematic, random testing strategy, where it has said it will test several hundred students each week on Mondays and Wednesdays. Out of 203 students without COVID-19 symptoms randomly tested on Monday, there were no positive cases, not changing Pitt’s total prevalence rate of 0.38%.

McMahon said Pitt conducted surveillance testing at the Johnstown branch campus Wednesday, meaning no testing was done for the Pittsburgh campus on that day.

The University has implemented a variety of new policies due to the pandemic, though some community members question whether the safeguards are sufficient. All students were asked to shelter in place for seven days before and after arriving in Oakland, though officials have said Pitt will not track whether or not students have completed the shelter-in-place period. Pitt has also planned testing of students to monitor the virus’s spread, required students, faculty and staff to complete COVID-19 training and imposed strict penalties for violations of health guidelines.

Kenyon Bonner, the vice provost and dean of students, said student organizations who host a party or event can face suspension, and students hosting large parties can be suspended. Students living on campus who attend large parties can have their housing suspended for the semester, and students living off campus can be switched to persona non grata status, preventing them from entering University buildings or property.