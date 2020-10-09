Pitt updates building hours, requires ID for entry to all buildings

Pitt modified many of its buildings’ hours to budget for additional study spaces, according to University spokesperson Pat McMahon. These changes were made in mid-September, but McMahon said these hours are subject to change based on the changing public health situation.

“Building hours have been revised to allow for maximum use of study spaces while allowing sufficient time for a nightly thorough cleaning of facilities,” McMahon said. “Hours of operation continue to be evaluated to meet the needs of the Pitt community based on the University’s operational posture.”

McMahon said all University buildings are closed to the public and may only be accessed by students, faculty and staff who have Pitt IDs. There are now various study spaces open throughout campus for students to utilize, such as some in the Cathedral of Learning and the William Pitt Union.

The Cathedral of Learning currently has eight rooms open — G8, G14, G16, G20, G24, 232, 332 and 512. These rooms range in capacity from 12 to 52 people and require a Pitt ID for entry. An outdoor tent on the Cathedral lawn is open to students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

The William Pitt Union has varying operational hours depending on the floor, with most opening between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The building itself is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The WPU reflection room, quiet and collaborative study lounges and fitness centers on the third floor are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The dance studio on the fifth floor requires a reservation. More detailed information can also be found on the student union website.

McMahon said Hillman Library recently extended its hours and will now close at 10:00 p.m. each evening to provide additional study space for students. Langley Library is only open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Peterson Event Center is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend.

The University said community members should clean frequently touched surfaces and objects within their work, living and study spaces using an EPA-approved disinfectant for the virus that causes COVID-19 to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 in their work area. McMahon said cleaning these open spaces is a priority.

“The Facilities Management team thoroughly cleans the teaching and learning areas daily and the communal restrooms twice daily using products designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use against COVID-19,” McMahon said. “In addition, the team cleans, disinfects and sanitizes high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, elevator buttons and railings multiple times each day.”

McMahon added that students are required to wear a face covering in campus buildings and violations can be reported through the Pitt COVID Concern Connection with potential building access removal and disciplinary action due to noncompliance.

Other studying spaces and building operation hours can be found on Pitt’s website.