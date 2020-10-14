VIDEO: Protestors gather at the Columbus Statue in Schenley Park
Jacob Mahaffey, Frank Bassani, and Nathaniel Kohler
4:55 am
A group of roughly 50 protestors gathered Monday in front of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park. While the statue is currently covered in a plastic tarp, protesters made it clear that they wanted the statue to be removed entirely. As dusk began to turn to night, Pittsburgh police with riot gear descended on the peaceful protest after protesters began painting on the plastic tarp.