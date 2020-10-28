Men’s soccer pauses team activities for COVID-19 protocols

Coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 54 years, Pitt men’s soccer is flying high and eager to build off of its breakthrough 2020 season.

Pitt men’s soccer announced on Wednesday afternoon that they had paused all team-related activities “due to COVID-19 related protocols.” Both of their remaining regular season games against Notre Dame on Oct. 30 and Syracuse on Nov. 6 have been canceled as well.

Pitt men’s soccer spokesperson Nicholas Mcdonald told the Pitt News that this decision was made by Pitt Athletics’ medical staff. He declined to comment on what triggered the halt in team activities or whether any players had tested positive.

The Panthers have already qualified for the 2020 ACC Championship tournament and now await an opponent that is to be determined, who they will play in a quarterfinal round game scheduled for Nov. 15. The site of the tournament also has yet to be finalized.

The Panthers had just entered their second week in program history as the nation’s No. 1 ranked team before today’s announcement. They still hold a perfect record after their 4-1 win on the road at Louisville on Saturday.