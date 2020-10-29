Live blog: Election Day 2020

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide the next president, as well as a number of other federal, state and local officials. Stay with The Pitt News for updates throughout Election Day, and results beginning at 8 p.m.

Resources

Election 2020: What’s on the ballot in Allegheny County?

Find your polling place — polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information about mail-in ballots from Allegheny County — ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., and received by the county elections offices by Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

Contact the Pa. Department of State with election questions at 877-868-3772.