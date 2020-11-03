VIDEO: Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden to make final campaign push in Pittsburgh

Owen Gambill, Sarah Cutshall, Sam Alburger, and Nathaniel Kohler

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and pop star Lady Gaga made an unscheduled appearance in Schenley Plaza Monday evening. Biden, the former vice president, and Gaga briefly spoke to Pitt students before Election Day. Students and passerby’s gathered around Biden and Gaga as they urged attendees to vote. Later, both Biden and Gaga appeared just outside Heinz Field for a drive-in rally, Biden’s final event of the campaign. Lady Gaga performed at the rally, while Jill and Joe Biden followed up with speeches.