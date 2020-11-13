WPTS Radio wins national student podcast award

WPTS, Pitt’s student-run radio station, announced Tuesday that it received Best Podcast in College Broadcasters, Inc.’s National Student Production Awards for its “WPTS Impeachment Podcast.”

WPTS Radio, Pitt’s student-run radio station, announced Tuesday that it received the Best Podcast award in College Broadcasters, Inc.’s National Student Production Awards for its “WPTS Impeachment Podcast.”

Then-station news director Cassie Maz and station member Daniel Keller hosted the podcast, which was released Dec. 16, after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduced the articles of impeachment in the House. The podcast aimed to educate students about the impeachment process, both historically and in the case of Trump.

WPTS adopted its podcast department in 2018, and current station manager Darren Campuzano said he’s proud of the efforts of both the podcast and news departments at covering the impeachment process.

“At the time, the presidential impeachment proceedings gatecrashed every news outlet, local and national,” Campuzano said. “But very few presented a detailed rundown of how the process worked and even fewer delivered a personalized, college student perspective. Our combined news and podcast departments provided both to our listeners. I’m more than elated to witness the heights that our podcast staff and the rest of the station will reach next.”

