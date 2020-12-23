Bigelow to reopen on Christmas Eve

Construction on Bigelow Boulevard lasted from November 2019 through this December.

Bigelow Boulevard between Forbes and Fifth avenues will reopen on Christmas Eve this Thursday, City and Pitt officials announced Wednesday.

The reopening of the key Oakland artery marks the end of the roughly $24-million construction project, almost entirely funded by the University, which originally began in November 2019. The construction was originally due to be completed before the fall semester began, but faced months of delays due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The project includes work on underground utilities around the Cathedral of Learning and William Pitt Union, creation of a new outdoor green space in front of the WPU as well as a new layout for pedestrian, bike and vehicular traffic.

Mayor Bill Peduto thanked Pitt in a press release for “developing and implementing an improvement plan that creates a safer experience for the thousands of people who use this block of Bigelow — students, commuters, neighbors and people who work in Oakland.”

[Photos: Bigelow construction continues into fourth phase]

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a press release that he is “grateful” to the mayor and City for their partnership in the project.

“The new-and-improved Bigelow Boulevard is safer, more accessible and set to enhance how University of Pittsburgh students, neighbors and visitors will experience Oakland for decades to come,” Gallagher said.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said there would be no ribbon cutting or other in-person event to celebrate the reopening.