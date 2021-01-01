Weaver, Jones II earn AP All-America honors

As Pitt’s redshirt senior defensive end duo of Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones II prepare for the NFL draft, they have both received a huge boost to their resumes.

The Associated Press named Weaver and Jones II to its All-America teams on Monday. Weaver received a spot on the first team, and Jones II went to the second team. Weaver becomes the first Panther named to the All-America first team since defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2013.

Weaver, coming back from an ACL tear that forced him to miss the entire 2019 season, posted an impressive campaign of 7.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. Graded as the eight-best pass rusher in the country by Pro Football Focus this season, Weaver declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 11.

Jones II led the Atlantic Coast Conference with nine sacks this season, adding 23 quarterback hurries and 44 tackes. He followed Weaver by declaring for the NFL Draft less than an hour after his teammate.

The two All-Americans will return to the field on Jan. 30, 2021 to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Pitt redshirt senior defensive back Damar Hamlin will play in that game as well, which will take place at the University of South Alabama.