Champagnie dominates as Pitt defeats Duke, 79-73

Pitt (8-2 overall, 4-1 ACC), rode another game of dominance from first-year forward Justin Champagnie to a 79-73 win over Duke (5-4 overall, 3-2 ACC), the Panthers’ first over the Blue Devils since Feb. 2016.

Pitt came out of the gates lightning quick. They were relentless on the boards, allowing their guards to push the ball in transition. Panther ball handlers outflanked the Blue Devils’ zone defense and picked it apart by drawing fouls.

After junior forward Au’Diese Toney canned a trio of free throws during Pitt’s first pair of possessions, first-year forward Justin Champagnie nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner. A fast-break dunk from Toney forced Krzyzewski to call timeout.

The Devils responded quickly and steadied the game. Three first-year stars for Duke — Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward and Jeremy Roach — carried the scoring load in the first half with the ACC’s leading scorer, sophomore forward Matthew Hurt, tied down by Pitt’s swarming defense.

Johnson, Steward and Roach combined for 22 of Duke’s 34 points in the opening period. Their scoring plus the 3-point shooting of sophomore wing Wendell Moore Jr. kept the Blue Devils in the game.

Pitt would punch, then Duke would punch back. The first 17 minutes of the game were a back and forth, fast-paced affair that brought outsized levels of energy from the limited home crowd as well as either bench.

But the Panthers eventually broke through again. They ended the half on a 14-3 run that lasted almost four minutes and went to the locker room up by nine. Pitt was prepared to deliver a knockout punch after intermission.

Consecutive smooth buckets from sophomore forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly pushed the Panthers’ advantage back to double digits. Duke countered yet again, but it came as no surprise to Capel.

After Johnson scored seven straight points by himself and pulled the Blue Devils within eight with just under 15 minutes left to play, they continued to chip away.

Duke would get as close as two with 1:21 remaining. Veterans — Hurt and senior guard Jordan Goldwire — and the first-year Johnson dueled with Champagnie, Toney and Xavier Johnson.

Ultimately, Pitt would string together just enough free throws to keep the Blue Devils at bay. Acrobatic and strong defensive rebounds off of Duke’s desperation jumpers by Chamopagnie sealed the victory.

Champagnie tied a career high in points with 31 and added 14 assists as well. Toney, who in addition to receiving lengthy praise from Capel for his defense — turned in an outstanding offensive performance with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Duke before fouling out late in the second half.

Pitt gets three days’ rest before they head north to Boston on Saturday for an evening contest vs. Boston College. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.