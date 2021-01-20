Pitt postpones Saturday’s game with Boston College; will go to Wake Forest instead

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday the postponement of Pitt’s Saturday matchup with Boston College due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Eagles’ program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday the postponement of Pitt’s Saturday matchup with Boston College due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Eagles’ program. As of Wednesday evening, the ACC has not chosen a date for the game to be made up.

Despite the schedule change, the Panthers will still play on Saturday. Pitt originally planned to play Wake Forest on Feb. 7, but that game has been moved to Saturday at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Pitt has now had five games postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Just a few days after head coach Jeff Capel missed a game against Louisville due to a positive COVID-19 test, Pitt postponed its Dec. 29 matchup with Duke. Positive tests within the Panthers’ program forced the postponement of their next game against Notre Dame, and their games with Florida State and Georgia Tech were postponed because of positive tests within the opposing programs.

Tasked with leading his team through a chaotic season, Capel said in December that it felt odd to play basketball during a pandemic, something he’s had trouble coming to terms with.

“To be quite frank with you, it’s something that I’m struggling with as a coach — what’s the best thing to do for our team, for my guys,” Capel said. “I’m not even thinking about the program right now.”

Wake Forest, Pitt’s new opponent for Saturday, has had a disappointing season thus far. After winning all three of its non-conference games, the team has lost its first five ACC matchups. The Demon Deacons play the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday night.