Jacob Mahaffey, Jaime Ely, Sam Alburger, and Nathaniel Kohler

About 200 people marched down Forbes Avenue Friday afternoon as part of a climate rally demanding fossil fuel divestment and community reinvestment.

The march was organized by Fossil Free Pitt, The Green Party of Allegheny County, Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh, CMU Sustainable Earth, PGHers for Public Transit and the Ohio Valley Environmental Resistance.