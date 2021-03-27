Biden to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to deliver a speech about his economic plans for the country, the White House announced this week.

The trip to the Steel City would mark Biden’s first time travelling to western Pennsylvania as president. He spent Election Day eve holding rallies across the region, including a large drive-in event at Heinz Field with Lady Gaga. Biden’s win in the Keystone state by about 80,000 votes was a crucial part of his electoral victory last November.

The speech also follows several weeks after the passage of Biden’s signature $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package, which included $1,400 checks for most Americans and extensions of unemployment benefits, among other items.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said at a Friday press conference that the president would continue meeting with his economic team to finalize a proposal, including “size, scope and final policy components.”

“His focus, of course, will be on investing in America’s workers, making sure the tax code rewards worth not wealth, delivering on the promises he made to the American people when he was running for president,” Psaki said.

No further details about the trip were immediately available.