Photos: Trans YOUniting protest in Oakland

About 100 people marched through Oakland on Sunday afternoon protesting violence against Black trans people in Pittsburgh. The group chanted, “Black Trans Lives, they matter here” and “Take it to the streets and f—- the police, no justice no peace, f—- 12.”

Trans YOUniting — a local nonprofit that provides resources to Pittsburgh’s trans community — organized the demonstration which started around 2:30 p.m. at Schenley Plaza. The protestors then walked on Fifth Avenue toward West Oakland and circled back on Forbes Avenue before stopping outside the Cathedral of Learning.