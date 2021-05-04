Photos: Commencement 2021

The Pitt community came together this spring to celebrate graduating seniors in a COVID-19-friendly way for the second year in a row.

This year’s commencement ceremonies consisted of a series of smaller events for each school, spread out across the month of May and late April, held at either the Petersen Events Center in Oakland or PNC Park on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Last year’s ceremony, which occurred as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the United States hard, took place entirely online for the first time in Pitt’s history.

