Pitt eases mask, physical distancing requirements

Vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear face coverings when on campus outdoors, according to a Pitt email announcement sent on Friday afternoon. The new mask protocol — which takes effect Monday — still requires all individuals to continue wearing face coverings inside University buildings.

The announcement also said physical distancing is no longer required. Pitt’s COVID-19 Standards and Guidelines will be updated on Monday to reflect the changes.

Pitt is continuing to distribute shots to students and the community for those who still need to be vaccinated. According to the announcement, wearing a face covering does not reveal an individual’s vaccination status.

“Some people will continue to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status as a matter of individual preference and comfort. Please have patience for yourself and for others as we navigate these changes,” the announcement said.