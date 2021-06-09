Interviews begin for new dean of students

Pitt began its search for a new dean of students in February and started interviewing finalists for the position on Monday.

Pitt began its search for a new dean of students in February following an announcement that Kenyon Bonner, the current vice provost and dean of students, would move to an expanded role of vice provost for student affairs this fall. The announcement said Pitt is splitting Bonner’s role as vice provost and dean of students into two separate jobs in order to “integrate Student Affairs more widely across the institution to better serve Pitt’s students.”

A committee of around 14 Pitt community members has been working on the search process since the announcement. The committee includes both faculty and students, including the Black Action Society and Student Government Board presidents.

After the virtual finalist interviews are finished, the committee hopes to make recommendations to Bonner by the third week of June, according to Pitt’s University Times.

Pitt community members can give their input on the new dean of students search through a community survey form.