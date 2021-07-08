Student security and transportation fee to increase for first time in 14 years

The student affairs committee of Pitt’s Board of Trustees held a public meeting Thursday to discuss and approve a resolution to increase the student security and transportation fee.

Not only will students see an increase in their fees for activities, wellness and recreation this fall, but there will also be an increase in the student security and transportation fee, following a vote by a Pitt Board of Trustees committee.

The student affairs committee held a public meeting Thursday to discuss and approve a resolution to increase the student security and transportation fee from $90 to $130 per semester for all students at the Pittsburgh campus. This is the first time this fee has been increased since 2007.

Kenyon Bonner, the vice provost and dean of students, said the increase is in response to the current fee being insufficient to cover transportation and security costs, causing a $16.5 million deficit. The Port Authority of Allegheny County also said it will be raising the per-ride fee for students, faculty and staff for the first time in six years, which the committee estimated will contribute to the deficit if the transportation fee is not raised.

Bonner said the University will provide an explanation of the decision to increase the fee to students.