Photos: Pitt football training camp opens



Gallery | 8 Photos Jon Moss | Editor-in-Chief Myles Alston, a first-year wide receiver at left, faces off against Khalil Anderson, a first-year defensive back at right.

Pitt football opened its annual training camp on Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, located in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.

On a sun-washed and steamy Pittsburgh Friday, with the Sept. 4 opener vs. Massachusetts nearing, Pitt football got to practice as a full team for the first time this season. With some in shoulder pads and others wearing just helmets, the Panthers opened 2021 training camp with a light practice, one in which everyone was still getting their feet back under them, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi.