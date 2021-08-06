Photos: Pitt football training camp opens
August 6, 2021
Pitt football opened its annual training camp on Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, located in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.
On a sun-washed and steamy Pittsburgh Friday, with the Sept. 4 opener vs. Massachusetts nearing, Pitt football got to practice as a full team for the first time this season. With some in shoulder pads and others wearing just helmets, the Panthers opened 2021 training camp with a light practice, one in which everyone was still getting their feet back under them, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi.
