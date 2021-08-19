Explainer: How to submit your vaccine card to Pitt

Image via Wikimedia Commons

The Pitt News compiled a step-by-step guide on how to submit your COVID-19 vaccination record to the University.

By Rebecca Johnson, Managing Editor
August 19, 2021

Vaccination rates? Student Health portals? Another email from Pitt’s COVID-19 team? It can be daunting, and sometimes confusing.

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office released data Wednesday showing that, so far, only about half of students, faculty and staff have submitted documentation proving that they received a COVID-19 vaccine. But officials said it’s likely this rate will increase as more people upload their cards.

Students who aren’t vaccinated — or don’t provide proof that they are — are subject to additional safety rules this semester, such as mandatory weekly virus testing and wearing a mask outdoors.

With classes set to start next week and move-in even sooner, The Pitt News compiled a step-by-step guide on how to submit your COVID-19 vaccination record to the University.

  1. Head to Pitt’s Student Health Services Portal.
  2. Click on the “Immunization” tab in the upper left corner.
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
  3. Select the appropriate COVID-19 vaccine category to enter your data (COVID-19 U.S. Approved Vaccines or COVID-19 International Approved Vaccines).
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
  4. Enter the date(s) you received each dose under the appropriate vaccine type (Pictured are the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, respectively).
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
  5. Click the “Submit” button.
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
  6. Click on the “Upload” tab in the center of the screen.
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
  7. Choose to submit a “COVID Vaccination Card” in the dropdown menu (Acceptable file types are .gif, .png, .tiff, .tif, .jpg, .jpeg, .txt and .pdf).
    Screenshot via Student Health Service
  8. Select a file and click “Upload” (The file should be of the front of your vaccine card, which includes your name, what COVID-19 vaccine you received and the date(s) you received the vaccine).
    Screenshot via Student Health Service

