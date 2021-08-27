Meet the editors: The Chiefs

The Pitt News is one of the largest student organizations on campus, with roughly 200 students participating. Students create all of the content for the paper, but who is in charge? It’s time to meet the chiefs.

The editor-in-chief and managing editor are the dynamic duo responsible for running the newspaper on a daily basis and setting long-term strategy. We work with a crew of 16 other editors to bring you the national-award-winning Pitt News that you know and love. We eat, sleep and breathe The Pitt News! As you read the paper this year, feel free to send us an email with your feedback and story ideas, or submit a Letter to the Editor or Op-Ed if you want to weigh in on a particular topic of interest to you.

Jon Moss, Editor-in-Chief

I’m Jon Moss, a senior business major and Spanish minor. This will be my fourth year working at The Pitt News, and I’m very excited to be leading the paper as the editor-in-chief for a second year. The past year has dealt us a lot of changes both on campus and in how we deliver the news to you, our readers. It has also shown the importance of local news, and we look forward to continuing our diligent reporting of the Oakland community. My favorite part of being a news reporter is working on accountability reporting — holding Pitt accountable for its actions — and doing my best to explain how the University’s inner workings will affect students, faculty, staff and local residents.

When I’m not working at The Pitt News, you can catch me on a walk in Schenley Park or in the kitchen making some challah french toast, chocolate chip cookie balls or just chilling with a bagel and cream cheese.

Rebecca Johnson, Managing Editor

Hey everyone! I’m Rebecca, a junior economics and political science double major with a certificate in global studies. This is my third year at TPN and second on the editorial board. I’ve held a few positions at the paper, such as news editor and layout editor. I’m super excited to get to work uncovering and reporting on issues that affect the Pitt community, both big and small, in this turbulent time alongside the talented writers and editors at TPN.

When I’m not debating the use of the Oxford comma, you can catch me binge-watching trashy reality TV, getting lost on Port Authority buses and spoiling my pet goat.