Falling tree limb strikes student on Cathedral lawn

A falling tree limb struck a student on the Fifth Avenue side of the Cathedral lawn Tuesday evening.

According to University spokesperson David Seldin, the student was able to walk after the incident. He said the student was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for examination.

Seldin said the area where the incident occured is now secure after arborists performed an inspection. He also said the arborists perform regular tree inspections to avoid these types of situations.

“The University contracts with arborists who regularly inspect trees on campus and provide regular maintenance,” Seldin said. “Based on an initial examination this evening, the area appears secure. Additional inspection in the days ahead will determine any safety measures that are needed.”