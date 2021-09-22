Pitt Program Council announces Lauv as Fall Fest headliner

Pitt Program Council announced that Lauv, an American pop artist, will headline this year’s Fall Fest. Students can attend Fall Fest on Oct. 10 starting at 1 p.m. on Schenley Drive. Pictured is the 2018 Bigelow Bash, the former name of Fall Fest.

Fall Fest is returning in person this year, and after a year and a half of virtual events, students can finally get the full on-campus concert experience — dancing in a crowd with friends and listening to some blasting bass from this year’s headliner, Lauv.

Students can attend Fall Fest on Oct. 10 starting at 1 p.m. on Schenley Drive. The event, organized by Pitt Program Council, is free for all Pitt undergraduate students.

According to PPC, students can also eat at a lineup of Pittsburgh food trucks at the event. These trucks will include Billu’s Indian Grill, Miss Meatball, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Galaxy Donuts, Cool Beans Taco Truck, PGH Crepes and more.

Keely Rehman, PPC’s special programs director, said despite the stress of organizing Fall Fest’s comeback concert, she’s looking forward to seeing Pitt students together enjoying music.

“It’ll be great to see so many smiling faces enjoying the music on Sunday, Oct. 10th,” Rehman said. “It’s been a bit stressful ensuring all of the moving parts come together to make the event a great one, however being able to plan such an epic event for the student body is a lot of fun.”

Lauv, an American pop artist, is best known for his single “I Like Me Better,” released in May 2017. The song reached No. 7 on the US Billboard Top 40. He’s collaborated with other popular artists, such as Troye Sivan, Anne Marie and BTS.

Rehman said after a long search, she and her fellow committee members decided on Lauv in part because of how well he blends genres in his music.

“I chatted with my committee members and fellow directors again and decided Lauv would be a great headliner for our first back-in-person concert,” Rehman said. “His music is pop influenced by EDM and R&B, which I and other Pitt Program Council members found unique.”

Pitt students also have a chance to perform at the event. PPC will host Battle of the Bands next Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the William Pitt Union’s Assembly Room. The winner of the musical talent show will open at Fall Fest. Interested students must sign up to compete in WPU M-30 before Friday.

After an opening from the Battle of the Bands winner, George Clanton, one of WPTS’s music staff members, will speak. Local artist Elias Khouri, known for his performances in soul and rock, will play afterward. Lauv will then close out the day’s musical performances.