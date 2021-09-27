Events in Pittsburgh to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

Latinx Heritage Month is upon us, and Pittsburgh has many events for you to celebrate — complete with food, music, dancing and more.

Pitt also has its own sanctioned events — continuing up until Oct. 15 when the heritage month ends. But you don’t have to limit yourself to activities at the University to celebrate. There are events Downtown, themed food festivals and events honoring Pittsburgh Latinx icons such as Roberto Clemente.

City of Asylum Jazz Poetry: Featuring M. Soledad Caballero and Joel Dias-Porter

You should consider attending any City of Asylum event — they always have something going on that’s worth checking out. To celebrate the spirit of the month, they’ve invited two Latinx authors to speak at their ongoing jazz poetry series. You can go see these artists in action on Wednesday Sept. 29th at 7 p.m.

Joel Dias-Porter was born and raised in Pittsburgh and is a five-time individual finalist in the National Poetry Slam. M. Soledad Caballero is an English professor at Allegheny College. Danielle Obisie-Orlu, a Pitt senior who was recently named Youth Poet Laureate of Allegheny County, will also perform.

Latin American and Caribbean Festival

No need to look far away to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month. On Oct. 2nd, head over to the William Pitt Union from 7 to 10 p.m. for the 40th annual Latin American and Caribbean Festival. At the festival — hosted by the Center for Latin American Studies — expect to not only see a plethora of food, music and performances centering on Latinx cultures, but to learn and talk about them as well. Enjoying a culture’s food and music is one thing, but it’s even better to educate yourself about the people you’re interacting with. Fun and informative, it’s an event that you don’t want to miss.

Que Viva Clemente

Roberto Clemente is the most famous Puerto Rican baseball player ever. He was a fantastic ballplayer who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Sadly, he died in a plane crash in 1972, but his legacy carried on in baseball and in Pittsburgh. You can also find a statue of him outside PNC Park.

To celebrate this icon for Latinx Heritage Month, you can head over to the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center in the Hill District. You’ll have to register beforehand, but expect authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and dancing. Half of the event’s proceeds will go to an anti-hunger organization based in Puerto Rico.

Rodrigo y Gabriela in Concert

Partying with some Latinx music is a great way to celebrate the month. There are dozens of varieties of Latinx music, and Pittsburgh has local Latinx artists that could use some support in the coming weeks.

Local acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will be performing at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Their music is influenced by several genres including rock, heavy metal and Spanish Flamenco. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite starting at $40.

Check out some Latinx restaurants

A simple but delicious way to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month is to go get yourself some good-tasting food and support local Latinx businesses.

Pittsburgh has more than just one country’s food to pick from. You can get Mexican at El Paso Mexican Grill, with locations in Bethel Park and Bridgeville, or get a little more upscale with Tocayo in Mount Lebanon. If you’re not feeling Mexican food, try the Venezuelan Cilantro y Ajo.

The Colombian Spot, which has enough street food and cocktails to last you long into the night, is even opening a new location in Oakland. Expect to take some late-night trips soon.