Pitt football beat the Clemson Tigers 27-17 on Saturday afternoon. After the victory, Pitt rose from No. 23 to No.17 in the Associated Press college football top-25 poll.



Gallery | 6 Photos Pamela Smith | Visual Editor Clemson safety Nolan Turner (24) tackles Shocky Jacques-Louis (81), a first-year wide receiver, at Heinz Field on Saturday.