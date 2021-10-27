Photos: Fans at Pitt football vs. Clemson

By Jon Moss and Pamela Smith
October 26, 2021

The Pitt Panthers defeated Clemson 27-17 Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field. A season-high 60,594 fans attended the game, according to Pitt athletics.

DSC_0628-2

Gallery|11 Photos

Pamela Smith | Visual Editor
Students pose for a photo at the football game Saturday.

Leave a comment.