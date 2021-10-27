Football, Halloween makeup and more: Family Weekend events roundup

Pitt’s Family Weekend will take place this Friday and Saturday. Registered families will be able to attend different events throughout the weekend. No on-site registration will be available.

Welcome Reception

At the Welcome Reception, Pitt families will get to meet other families, eat food, play games and hear a welcome from Carla Panzella, the new dean of students.

The event will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the William Pitt Union’s Assembly Room.

Pitt vs. Miami Football Game

Pitt families can attend and watch the Pitt vs. Miami game in the student section at Heinz Field at noon on Saturday. Additional seating will also be available for those who don’t want to sit in the student section.

Game Show Junkies

Hosted and created by Joe Cheeta, families can play in teams with up to 10 people in Game Show Junkies, which uses elements from shows like “Name That Tune,” “Minute to Win It,” “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Trivia Time.” Each team has a chance to win until the final “Show Down Round.”

The event will take place on Saturday, but its timing depends on the start time of Saturday’s football game.

Halloween Makeup

Pitt families can learn how to do special effects Halloween makeup including scars, wounds and aging techniques from Kim Dunn, a former Hollywood special effects makeup artist and owner of Oui Cosmetics and Glam Studio. All groups will receive a makeup kit to perform Halloween makeup on up to four people.

The event will take place on Saturday, but its timing depends on the start time of Saturday’s football game.

Movie Night

Pitt will be hosting a family friendly Halloween movie for families to enjoy. According to the website, the movie is to be determined, but more information will be available at the registration desk.

The event will take place on Saturday, but its timing depends on the start time of Saturday’s football game.