Pitt police issues crime alert after oven explosion in Irvis Hall

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday morning detailing an oven explosion in Irvis Hall.

Pitt police and the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department responded to Irvis Hall at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday following a report of an oven explosion in the ground floor’s common kitchen area.

According to the alert, the complainant heard a bang and smelled something burning. Officers and arson investigators determined that someone placed a fire extinguisher in the hot oven, causing it to explode. No injuries were reported.

The alert did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121, (Reference Report #21-02217) or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (Reference CCR #21-198311).