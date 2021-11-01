Pitt police issues crime alert after oven explosion in Irvis Hall
October 31, 2021
Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday morning detailing an oven explosion in Irvis Hall.
Pitt police and the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department responded to Irvis Hall at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday following a report of an oven explosion in the ground floor’s common kitchen area.
According to the alert, the complainant heard a bang and smelled something burning. Officers and arson investigators determined that someone placed a fire extinguisher in the hot oven, causing it to explode. No injuries were reported.
The alert did not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121, (Reference Report #21-02217) or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (Reference CCR #21-198311).