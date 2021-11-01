Campus Life | Focusing on next semester

Choosing classes has always been very difficult for me. As a sophomore business information systems major, there are a lot of classes I have to take so I can finish my major and graduate as soon as possible. However, there are many other classes I’m interested in taking that sometimes don’t fit into my schedule.

For example, since I am in the business field, my advisers expect me to take classes related to business. But recently I’ve been interested in astronomy and think taking classes in that subject would be fascinating.

For the past year, I have tried to find the perfect balance in taking classes that will both help me with my major and finding others that interest me and I could potentially pick up a minor in. I prioritize my business classes, such as financial accounting and statistics, over my philosophy class, because those are more important to me since they will help me graduate on time. Over the course of the year, I think I have finally mastered how to balance both types of classes.

I’ve given a lot of thought about what I should minor in and to be honest, I’m still unsure. My first idea was nonfiction writing, which is something I’m still interested in but am unsure if I want to pursue. I’ve also considered marketing and astronomy. I haven’t taken an astronomy class yet, but I’m also hesitant to add it to my course load because I’m not sure how well it would tie in with business. I enjoyed the marketing class I took in high school and the material can help in my business courses, so that is something I might be willing to go after.

I’m not the only Pitt student who is struggling with choosing classes for next semester. Two of my friends transferred into Pitt’s College of Business Administration this semester after realizing the medical field and the Dietrich School of Arts & Sciences wasn’t for them. They realized the workload was a bit too much and that they were simply not interested in the subject anymore.

Transitioning into a different school — especially as sophomores — can be stressful since a lot of the other business students are already almost halfway done with their required classes.

My friends now have to work extra hard to take as many credits as possible to finish on time.

I know that a lot of people right now are stressed with back-to-back meetings, whether it is with their advisers or with the Career Center. Some friends that are in Dietrich informed me that they are currently in the process of declaring their major. I think this is exciting because now they can devote their time to classes that reflect their career path.

Throughout all these struggles, I’ve learned to seek help and advice from others. I’m not usually the type to ask for help, but after talking to my adviser multiple times about the major and potential minors I would like to pursue, I had a clear understanding about the classes I have to take throughout the next few semesters.

Without talking to some of my upperclassmen friends, I wouldn’t have been able to make as many connections or get recommendations for certain classes to take. Reaching out to people can help a lot, they’ve been there too.

Shriya writes about everyday things that happen on campus at the University of Pittsburgh. Talk to them at [email protected].