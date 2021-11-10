Jill Sarada named new director of Falk Laboratory School

Jill Sarada was named the new director of the Fanny Edel Falk Laboratory School.

The Fanny Edel Falk Laboratory School, a private kindergarten through eighth grade laboratory school affiliated with Pitt’s School of Education, named Jill Sarada as the new director. Her term will begin July 1, 2022.

Sarada received a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in elementary education from Pitt, and started in the Falk School as an intern in the 1993-94 school year. The Falk School asked her to remain as a computer teacher, and then as a kindergarten teacher.

As director, Sarada will be responsible for “leading with strategic vision, fostering academic excellence, strengthening Falk’s overall community and ensuring Falk’s financial future” according to a press release.

Sarada is also part of National Association for the Education of Young Children and the International Association of Laboratory & University Affiliated Schools.