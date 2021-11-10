Pitt police investigating blanket incident near campus

A male individual who, according to Pitt police, approached a Pitt student near campus and “persisted” in attempting to “drape” a blanket around the student’s shoulders.

Pitt police said in a Wednesday evening statement that they are working to locate a male individual who approached a Pitt student near campus and “persisted” in attempting to “drape” a blanket around the student’s shoulders.

The incident, which the statement said was captured on camera, prompted an investigation. With student assistance, the man has been identified and Pitt police are actively attempting to locate him, according to the statement.

Since the original incident, multiple “parallel, but undocumented and unsubstantiated” incidents attributed to the individual have been anonymously discussed on various social media platforms. The statement said community members who have “specific, credible” information regarding similar interactions should contact the Pitt police at 412-624-2121.