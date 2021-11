Gallery | 7 Photos John Blair | Senior Staff Photographer Pitt, Chatham and Carnegie Mellon students walk down the street during Saturday’s “College Climate March.”

About 50 students from Pitt, Chatham and Carnegie Mellon walked the streets from Chatham’s campus to the Cathedral of Learning to protest continued fossil fuel investment from all three schools on Saturday. Fossil Free Pitt Coalition, Green Team Chatham and Divest CMU organized the “College Climate March.”