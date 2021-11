Gallery | 7 Photos Patrick Cavanagh | Staff Photographer A protester rallies with a crowd of UPMC employees on Grant Street during Thursday’s UPMC Essential Worker Strike in Downtown.

A crowd of UPMC hospital workers and allies rallied Downtown on Grant Street and outside of UPMC headquarters on Thursday afternoon at the UPMC Essential Worker Strike. Hospital workers walked off and demanded $20 per hour, safer staffing, an end to medical debt and the right to unionize without interference.