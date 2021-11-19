Pickett named top-five finalist for prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Kenny Pickett (8) runs with the ball at a game against Western Michigan at Heinz Field on Sept. 18.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award voting committee named redshirt quarterback Kenny Pickett to the short list of five finalists. The committee awards the honor to the nation’s best upperclass quarterback that is graduating with their class.

Pickett joins Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, NC State’s Devin Leary and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder on the list of finalists. The ACC leads all conferences, taking three of the five spots. Corral and Ritter are the SEC and Conference USA’s lone representatives.

Pitt is currently the No. 2 ranked team in total offense in the entire country, second to only Ohio State. Pickett and the Panther offense average 531.1 yards of offense and 43.5 points per game.

Individually, Pickett is No. 5 nationally in passing yards per game with 351.7. Pickett is also No. 4 in the nation in points responsible for with 216 — 22 points behind fellow finalist Hartman.

Pickett will have the opportunity to bolster his resumé for the award this weekend against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Golden Arm Award Banquet on Dec. 10 in Baltimore, Maryland.