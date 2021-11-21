Pitt clinches Coastal Division, books ticket to Charlotte for ACC Championship Game

Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison (3) returns a punt during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

With their Saturday win over the Virginia Cavaliers, the No. 20 Pitt Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal Division. Pitt will officially play in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pitt has now won the Coastal twice since joining the ACC in 2011, with the other division title coming in 2018 — redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first full season as a starter.

The Panthers will have to wait until next week to see who their opponent will be in the ACC Championship Game. Despite losing 48-7 to Clemson, Wake Forest can clinch the Atlantic Division with a win over Boston College next week. NC State and Clemson both have paths to win the division as well.

Pitt will wrap up its regular season next Saturday with an away game at Syracuse. A time and network for this game will be announced later this weekend.

The ACC Championship game will kickoff Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and air on ABC.