City police arrest man for alleged robbery, terroristic threats in Oakland

City police on Monday morning arrested a man who allegedly robbed another man near a Citizens Bank ATM on Fifth Avenue. Christopher Henderson, a 28-year-old Pittsburgh resident, is charged with robbery and terroristic threats.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., where the male victim stated the male actor, identified by the police as Henderson, demanded the money he retrieved from the ATM and threatened to shoot him.

According to the criminal complaint, Henderson then asked the victim for a ride to Downtown, and offered to trade drugs or alcohol for a ride. The complaint said Henderson then placed himself between the victim and the car door, and told the victim to either give him a ride or the money he withdrew from the ATM.

The criminal complaint also stated that the victim offered Henderson $20, but then gave him $120 after Henderson threatened to “shoot him in the face” and counted down from five seconds.

Henderson fled on foot, but Pitt police apprehended him near the crime scene at the intersection of Robinson Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim told City police that he did not see a weapon.

Police returned $100 of the $120 taken back to the victim. Henderson is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.