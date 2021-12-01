ACC names Pickett as offensive, overall Player of the Year

The ACC announced Pitt redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett as the conference’s Player of the Year on Wednesday morning. Pickett won the award by a wide margin — earning 52 of a possible 64 votes. On top of winning the conference’s overall Player of the Year Award, the fifth-year also claimed the conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. Pickett won this award in a landslide too, earning 54 of 64 possible votes.

This is just the second time that a Panther took home both honors, with running back James Conner doing so in 2014. Pickett’s play this year has earned national recognition, both as a finalist for the Maxwell Award and a place on the ballot for the Heisman Trophy.

Pickett is just the third quarterback in conference history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a single season. Florida State’s Jameis Winston — an eventual No. 1 NFL Draft Pick and Heisman winner — and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson accomplished the feat in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

On top of the personal accolades, Pickett has led the Panthers to their first 10-win season in 40 years and just their second Coastal Division title. Pitt also rose to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, the highest ranking Pitt has ever received since the CFP’s inception.

Pickett has the opportunity to finish off his ACC career on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game. A win would seal Pitt’s first ever ACC Championship. The game will kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina at 8 p.m. and air nationally on ABC.