Gallery | 8 Photos Pamela Smith | Visual Editor The skyline of Charlotte, North Caroline looks over the ACC Fan Fest on Saturday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of Pitt fans, as well as Wake Forest fans, attended ACC Fan Fest Saturday afternoon in Charlotte’s Romare Bearden Park. Games, food and all of the ACC team mascots contributed to the lively fan atmosphere.

